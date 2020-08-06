KU recalls the service of its ex-VC Prof Jayashankar

Warangal: The teaching, non-teaching and the students who gathered at the administrative office of the Kakatiya University (KU) paid tribute to their former Vice-Chancellor Prof Jayashankar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Prof G Veeranna, the Director, SDLCE, KU, said the Prof Jayashankar who fought for separate Telangana right from his childhood was the guiding force in achieving the statehood. "In fact, Prof Jayashankar actively participated in all three phases of Telangana agitation," Prof Veeranna said.

"Prof Jayashankar made his mark in the administration during his tenure as the VC of the KU," he added

CDC Dean Thallapally Manohar, Assistant Registrar Netaji and SDLCE PRO Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj were among others present.