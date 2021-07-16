L Ramana to formally join TRS today

Former TTDP chief L Ramana will formally join into the ruling TRS party in the presence of the party supremo and Chief Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. The TRS party has made arrangements at Telangana Bhavan for L Ramana's joining into the party.



TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao, minister and leaders of handloom association will attend the meeting. It is learned that Ramana will take out a rally from his home along with his supporters to Gun Park where he will pay homage to martyrs at 12 pm.



From Gun Park L Ramana will reach Telangana Bhavan to join TRS party.



It is already known that L Ramana had taken the TRS membership a few days ago after meeting the party working president KT Rama Rao.

