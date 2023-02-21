La Nina effect to shoot up beer sales along with temperatures

Hyderabad: Predictions of warmer-than-normal temperatures projected for this summer as a declining La Niña for most of India and with a majority of the IT companies doing away with facility of work from home, the breweries and agencies which supply beer are gearing up for making best out of the situation and meet the likely high demand.

They have already started releasing huge quantities of beer into the market.

Officials of the breweries told Hans India that in May 2019, a record of 60 lakh cases of beer was sold during peak summer. This time, they estimate that it may cross over 65 lakh cases both because of the predicted high temperatures and lifting of the Covid restrictions. In 2021 and 2022, they could not sell more than 50 lakh cases. The total installed capacity of the beer production in the seven breweries is 67 lakh cases per month. The sales have been registering increase year after year during the last one decade barring the two years of Covid-19. Telangana, the officials said, consumes more beer than whisky.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts top among the districts which consume maximum beer in the state. Hyderabad alone accounts for about 40 per cent of total beer consumption in the state.

Officials of the state Beverages Corporation Limited said that beer stock points have already been created in the godowns in all district headquarters.