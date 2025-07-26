Legal Awareness Program Empowers Farmers in Paramala Village on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes

Gadwal: An awareness program focusing on Farmer Laws and Welfare Schemes was organized under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority at Paramala village. The initiative was conducted under the guidance of Legal Aid Defense Councils, aimed at educating local farmers about their legal rights and the various government schemes available to them.

Key Highlights of the Program:

The event centered on creating basic legal awareness among farmers regarding:

Existing agricultural laws

Government welfare schemes available to farmers

Land protection rights

Rythu Bima (farmer insurance)

Access to legal aid

Legal experts elaborated on the rights of farmers, the process of availing benefits under government schemes, and legal recourse available for resolving agricultural disputes. They addressed various common issues faced by farmers and provided detailed guidance on how to benefit as rightful stakeholders in the system.

The session concluded with an open Q&A, during which the farmers asked questions directly to the legal experts. The panel answered their queries, ensuring that the information was practical and relevant to their day-to-day agricultural practices.

Legal Support for Farmers:

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers emphasized that the primary goal of the program was to ensure the protection of farmers’ rights through legal support. They also highlighted that free legal aid services are available for economically weaker farmers, which could be accessed through the Legal Services Authority.

Authorities expressed hope that such awareness initiatives would enhance legal literacy among rural farming communities, ultimately helping them find long-term solutions to their problems through lawful means.

Notable Attendees:

Sri V. Rajender, Legal Aid Defense Council

Sri B. Srinivasulu, Legal Aid Defense Council

Sri D. Lakshmana Swamy, Legal Aid Defense Council

Tirumalesh, Panchayat Secretary

Agriculture Officer, Paramala Mandal

Several local farmers and village representatives

The program received positive feedback from the local farming community, who appreciated the efforts made to bring such legal knowledge directly to their doorstep.