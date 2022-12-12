Light rain forecast for city for three days

Hyderabad: Generally cloudy sky with light rain is forecast for the city on December 12, 13 and 14, the IMD said in a bulletin on Sunday. It said partly cloudy sky with haze will be experienced on December 15,16 and 17. According to the bulletin, the zones of Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, L B Nagar and Seri Lingampally will receive light rains.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the minimum temperature in the city was 19.2 degrees Celsius, four degree C above normal.

Meanwhile, the State-wide forecast said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places on December 12, 13 and 14. The bulletin issued yellow warning saying thundershowers with light rain are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts. The light rain will continue on December 13. Dry weather will prevail in Telangana on December 14 and 15.

Hyderabad and its outskirts received intermittent rains on Sunday, further bringing down the day temperature.

Under the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, the city had been receiving light to moderate rains since morning.

Dark clouds and the drizzle added to the chilly weather prevailing in the Telangana capital and surrounding districts for the last few days. Most people preferred to remain indoors.

Areas like Basheerbagh, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayanguda, Lakdi ka pul, Nampally, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Saidabad, Champapet, Saroornagar, and Rajendranagar received the rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next three days.

According to IMD Hyderabad Centre, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana.

After crossing Tamil Nadu coast, Mandous weakened into depression and further into less marked areas over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala.