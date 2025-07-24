Local body polls are pre-finals for Assembly elections: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon the party cadre to work hard for victory of BRS which would set right the officials working like Congress activists.

Several Congress and BJP leaders from Vikarabad constituency joined BRS in the presence of KT Rama Rao, who said that after the BRS wins the local body elections with a bumper majority, all the officers working like Congress activists will be set right. “Win the local body elections like MPTCs and ZPCs. No official will harass you. The local body elections are like a pre-final for the upcoming Assembly elections and the cadre should ensure the victory of the party’s candidates,” said KTR. The BRS leader asked them to visit door to door and explain to the people the ‘frauds’ committed by the Congress.

KTR said that the Congress party, which came to power by making false promises in the name of six guarantees, has brutally deceived the people of Telangana. He criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the CM was boasting in big public meetings for issuing ration cards, which are given in the Meeseva centres. If people are sensitised like voting for a car symbol regardless of the candidate, all the mandals and Zilla Parishad seats in Vikarabad constituency will go to BRS.