Low occupancy hits Sec’bad-Nagpur Vande Bharat, coaches reduced

Hyderabad: Due to consistently low passenger occupancy, Indian Railways will reduce the number of coaches on the Secunderabad - Nagpur Vande Bharat Express (train no 20101/20102) from 20 to 8, effective February 19.

According to the officials, the launch of the service in September last year revealed an average occupancy of just 34 per cent on the route. Train no - 20101 (Nagpur-Secunderabad) recorded an occupancy rate of 33.81 per cent, while train no - 20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur) had 33.87 per cent occupancy. The declining patronage has led to reduce the coaches.

Train no - 20101 / 20102 (Nagpur – Secunderabad – Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express composition is revised with effect from February 19.

Train no – 20101 (Nagpur – Secunderabad) and train no - 20102 (Secunderabad - Nagpur ) existing composition was of 18 chair cars and two executive cars and now it will be revised from seven chair cars and one executive car.

“The change will not impact the quality of service, and passengers can avail the same features, including faster travel, superior comfort, and state-of-the-art onboard amenities,” said a senior officer, SCR.