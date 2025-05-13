LRS Deadline Extended Till May 31 with 25% Rebate: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Urges Plot Owners to Avail the Benefit

Gadwal: In consideration of the requests from the public, the Telangana State Government has extended the deadline for regularizing unauthorized layouts under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) with a 25% rebate on the fee, until May 31, 2025, announced District Collector B.M. Santosh on Thursday.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, 47,063 applications were received for LRS, and 25,710 applicants were issued fee intimations with a 25% rebate. However, only 6,165 applicants (23.98%) have paid the LRS fee so far.

In the Gram Panchayat areas, out of 20,459 applications, 14,313 applicants received the rebate-based fee intimation, but only 2,661 (18.59%) have paid the LRS fee.

In the four municipalities, out of 26,604 applications, 11,397 applicants were sent the rebate-based intimation, with only 3,504 (30.74%) making the payment.

Among municipalities:

In Gadwal Municipality, out of 14,387 applications, fee intimations were issued to 4,000, but only 1,845 paid the fee.

In Aija Municipality, out of 9,845 applications, 5,244 received intimation, but only 1,158 paid.

In Vaddepally Municipality, out of 1,941 applications, 1,787 received intimation, but only 379 paid.

In Alampur Municipality, out of 431 applications, 366 received intimation, but only 122 paid.

Collector Santosh urged the remaining 19,545 applicants who have yet to pay their LRS fees to utilize this extended opportunity provided by the state government.

He advised plot owners facing any issues related to fee payment in municipal areas to approach their respective municipal offices for resolution. Those in Gram Panchayat areas can contact their village panchayat secretary or the District Panchayat Officer’s office for assistance.

Additionally, applicants can log in to the official LRS portal https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/layouts/Citizenlogin.aspx to review their application and complete fee payment online. Once the fee is paid, verification and issuance of proceedings will be done promptly through L1, L2, and L3 logins.

The District Collector appealed to all plot owners to make the best use of this opportunity and complete their LRS process without further delay.