Mahabubnagar: Crocodile emerges from reservoir

Mahabubnagar: Panic gripped residents near the Sangambanda Balancing Reservoir in Makthal constituency on Tuesday when a crocodile emerged from the waterbody, startling locals and farmers in the vicinity.

According to reports, the sudden appearance of the reptile created fear among the public, particularly as many were concerned about the safety of livestock and the possibility of an attack on humans. Alert villagers immediately informed forest officials, who swiftly responded to the situation.

The forest department team arrived at the spot, carefully restrained the crocodile by tying its limbs with rope and made it immobile to prevent any harm. After ensuring it was secure, they released the crocodile back into the deeper waters of the reservoir.

Officials stated that the reptile’s emergence was likely due to a sharp drop in water levels, which forced it out of its usual habitat. The prompt action of the forest department helped avert any potential danger and restored a sense of calm among the local population.