Man arrested for extorting money in the name of Hydra

Hyderabad: The City police on Wednesday arrested one Dr Viplav on the allegations of extorting money from builders in the name of Hydra. The police said the accused hails from Ameenpur area of Sangareddy district.

The aggrieved builder met the Hydra commissioner on the last Monday and lodged a complaint alleging that the accused was threatening him for money under the guise of the Hydra. Sangareddy SP received the complaint from the affected builder on the instructions of the Hydra Commissioner after examining the facts of the complaint. With this, the local police registered a case against the accused Viplav. The accused was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning and remanded to judicial custody.

Those who extort money in the name of Hydra will be sent to jail, said Hydra Commissioner Ranganath. Hydra Commissioner responded on the issue and warned that all those who try extort Money in the name of their organisation would be jailed. He said the Aminpur police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him. “It has come to our notice that the miscreant was threatening the builders and trying to extort money in the name of our organisation. Such miscreants will not be spared,” he said. Ranganath urged the people to identify any such people and bring them to their notice.

He said the officials and staff of the government department should also provide information about any such threats. The Hydra commissioner has issued a warning that legal action would be taken against the accused if they indulge in money laundering activities. “A person has already been arrested for allegedly collecting money in the name of Hydra,” he added.