- Nasscom seeks withdrawal of contentious Karnataka quota Bill
- Google to empower 10,000 Indian startups in AI, unveils new tools
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Speedy Completion of Naini Coal Block Project in Odisha
- Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension
- Weight gain in youth can lead to poor heart health in old age
- Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid
- ADB forecasts robust growth in India’s industrial sector, rebound in agriculture
- Prediabetic? You have 70 pc risk of developing diabetes, say experts
- Employment guarantee for Kannadigas in private industries: Will discuss with CM to avoid confusion: MB Patil
Mancherial: DCP inspects Government Hospital
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, A Bhaskar, visited the government hospital and inspected the facilities, including the drug rehabilitation center.
The DCP recommended installing CC cameras for enhanced security and instructed officials to ensure the hospital police outpost operational 24/7.
He also gave instructions on CC camera maintenance. ACP Prakash and Town Inspector Bansilal were also accompanied him.
