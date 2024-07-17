  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mancherial: DCP inspects Government Hospital

Mancherial: DCP inspects Government Hospital
x
Highlights

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, A Bhaskar, visited the government hospital and inspected the facilities, including the drug rehabilitation center.

Mancherial: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, A Bhaskar, visited the government hospital and inspected the facilities, including the drug rehabilitation center.

The DCP recommended installing CC cameras for enhanced security and instructed officials to ensure the hospital police outpost operational 24/7.

He also gave instructions on CC camera maintenance. ACP Prakash and Town Inspector Bansilal were also accompanied him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X