Mancherial: NSS winter camp begins

Mancherial: The seven-day special camp of National Service Scheme (NSS), organised by MIMS Degree College, was started on Friday at Donabanda village under Hajipur mandal in Mancherial district.

The College Principal Upendar Reddy said the winter special camp with 50 volunteers will stay in the village and create awareness among the people on Swachh Bharath, Digital India, health and superstitions during the camp. They will cut bushes on road side and in school premises and create awareness on social works.



Village sarpanch Jadi Satyam, village special officer Ravindar Reddy, college correspondent Srinivas, Raju, Director P Sridhar Raju, Vijay Kumar, NSS programme officer S Ravi Kumar, P Ravi Kumar, villagers and NSS volunteers were present.