Manik Rao Thakre denies buzz on DKS appointment as TS in-charge

Hyderabad: The AICC State Incharge Manik Rao Thakre on Sunday quashed the reports that Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka State DK ShivaKumar was going to be appointed as the Telangana State party incharge.

He made it clear that DK would continue to serve his State people as the deputy CM. He also made it clear that DK would visit the Telangana State like all the chief ministers and deputy CMs of Congress ruled States and campaign for the party during elections. Thakre said they would utilise the service of DK in the State.

Speaking to media persons at Chandanpally of Nalgonda district along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after taking part in the ongoing people’s March padayatra, he alleged that CM KCR was spending money in other States to promote his political party. He also alleged that the CM was spending hundreds of crores of public money for media advertisements in the other States. He asked the CM as to who gave him the right to spend so much public money?

He alleged that the CM was also inaugurating his party offices in other States with the money of the Telangana people. Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he asked it as why it was not ordering any inquiry against the irregularities committed by KCR despite having law enforcement agencies like CBI and the ED?

Referring to the comments of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that several irregularities took place in Telangana under CM KCR’s 10 year long rule, he alleged that it did not take any action against the CM as both BRS party and the BJP were secret friends.

Communists on the People’s March padayatra of CLP leader, Thakre said the padayatra had immensely helped them to strengthen the party. CLP leader targeted State legislative council chairman GuthaSukhender Reddy and alleged that Reddy would hover around people, who are in power and added that he also did not have any destination. He made it clear that he did not stop his padayatra ever since it began. He said they had highlighted the travails of the people under the BRS party’s rule to the entire country from the eyes of the media.

He said he was not able to see the drinking water of Mission Bhageeratha scheme, which was taken up at a cost of `42,000 crore, in 90 percent of the villages toured by him in his padayatra. He said the people in the villages had shown him empty pipes and water tanks. He said all the problems of the people would be ended with the defeat of the BRS party in the upcoming assembly elections.