  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man's severed head found at foot of Goddess Mahankali in Nalgonda

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

In a gruesome incident, a man's severed head was found at the foot of idol of Goddess of Mahankali.

In a gruesome incident, a man's severed head was found at the foot of idol of Goddess of Mahankali.

The incident witnessed on Hyderabad-Nagarjunsagar state high way at virat nagar of Gollapally village of chintapally mandal in the district. The man was murdered by unidentified persons.

The details of the deceased and motive behind the cruel act of accused is yet to be accertained.

On information, local police rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X