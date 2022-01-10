Man's severed head found at foot of Goddess Mahankali in Nalgonda

In a gruesome incident, a man's severed head was found at the foot of idol of Goddess of Mahankali.

The incident witnessed on Hyderabad-Nagarjunsagar state high way at virat nagar of Gollapally village of chintapally mandal in the district. The man was murdered by unidentified persons.

The details of the deceased and motive behind the cruel act of accused is yet to be accertained.

On information, local police rushed to the spot and took up investigation.