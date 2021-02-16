Massive plantation drive to be launched tomorrow

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed the authorities to make all arrangements for the mass tree plantation drive, where 5.30 lakh saplings will be planted on February 17. He told them to complete arrangements one day advance.

Addressing the officials at a meeting at Nizamabad Collectorate on Monday evening, the Collector asked them to plant minimum 1,000 plants in each village. MPDOs were told to take the responsibility of informing MPs, MLCs and all village representatives to make them partners in the massive plantation drive and to send invitations. He directed MPDOs and district officers to visit villages on February 16 and check whether all arragements were completed or not. He said action would be taken against gram panchayats concerned, if there was any discrepancy in the implementation of this programme.