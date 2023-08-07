Live
MBNR station makeover kicks off
Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the renovation and modernisation works of Mahabubnagar railway station from New Delhi on Sunday. Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy officially pressed the button to unveil the foundation for the renovation of railway station.
As part of the Amruth Bharat scheme, the central government decided to renovate and modernise 508 railway stations across the country.
Earlier, Manne Srinivas Reddy along with some local BRS leaders and railway authorities visited the railway station and took stock of various issues and ongoing development works. Later, they took part in the PM’s programme.
The MP expressed happiness that the central government had taken up the renovation works of the Mahabubnagar railway station under the Amruth Bharat Scheme. He thanked the PM Modi for laying the foundation stone for the modernization works. Mahabubnagar Municipal Chairman K C Narasimhulu, councillors, and Railway officials and others took part in the programme.