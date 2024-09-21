Mega Vehicle Checking Drive Conducted at Pullur Toll Plaza: Over 200 Police Personnel Involved

Gadwal: Gadwal District, September 21, 2024 - A massive vehicle checking drive was conducted today at the Pullur Toll Plaza on National Highway 44, under the supervision of SP T Srinivasa Rao and other senior district police officials. The operation, aimed at enhancing road safety and curbing illegal transportation, saw the participation of nearly 200 police officers.

During the drive, around 100 two-wheelers, 100 four-wheelers, and numerous autorickshaws were thoroughly inspected. Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP), P. Srinivas Rao, stated that the purpose of the operation was to raise awareness among drivers about road safety. The SP emphasized the dangers of overloading vehicles and operating them without valid fitness certificates, both of which increase the risk of accidents.

SP Srinivas Rao also highlighted the strategic importance of the Pullur Checkpost, which lies on the border between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making it a critical point for monitoring and preventing illegal transportation between the two states. The drive was part of the authorities' efforts to ensure road safety and create awareness among the public.

He further advised passengers to travel only in authorized vehicles or use their own properly certified vehicles, warning that traveling in private, non-compliant vehicles could pose significant risks to their safety.

The mega checking drive was supported by traffic inspectors, road transport officials, and a large contingent of police officers, who worked together to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.