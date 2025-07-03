Minister directs Collectors to ensure only eligible get Indiramma houses

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday directed the Collectors remove from the list of Indiramma Indlu beneficiaries, if anyone is found ‘ineligible’, even as the construction has already begun and in halfway mark. He said that the scheme should cover only those who are deserving.

During a review meeting on Indiramma Indlu and Bhu Bharati with Collectors of eight districts in the Secretariat, the Minister said that the responsibility of effectively implementing the two schemes which fulfills the dreams of the poor, and ensuring that its results reach the poor, lies with the Collectors. He said that there is a need for continuous work by the district collectors to successfully implement these two schemes, which have been formulated in accordance with the thoughts and aspirations of the people.

“The people of Telangana have entrusted us with the utmost faith that if the Indiramma government is formed, the land problems faced in the state in the last ten years will be solved and the dream of owning a house will be fulfilled. Without betraying their faith and trust, we have launched the Bhu Bharati Act and the Indiramma Housing Scheme to provide a permanent solution to the land problems in the state, as per the ideas of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” the Minister said.