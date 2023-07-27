Live
Minister Prashant launches mobile medical vehicle for elderly people
Minister Prashant Reddy inaugurated the mobile medical vehicle for the elderly under the auspices of the Red Cross Society in Nizamabad on Wednesday.
Nizamabad: Minister Prashant Reddy inaugurated the mobile medical vehicle for the elderly under the auspices of the Red Cross Society in Nizamabad on Wednesday. He said that this vehicle will travel in all mandals and provide free medicines to the elderly and transgenders. The elderly should take advantage of this opportunity. He said that this vehicle will reach ten villages in a month. He thanked CMKCR for this programme. Red Cross district chairman Bussa Anjaneulu said that just as the many service programs being carried out by the Red Cross have been successful, this program useful for the elderly should also be successful. Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, District Parishad chairman Vittal Rao, Mayor Neetu Kiran, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanmantu, Women Welfare Officer, Nuda Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Red Cross district chairman Bussa Anjaneyulu, vice chairman Dolla Rajeshwar Reddy, State executive committee member were present on the occasion. Shekhar, Maraiah Goud, secretary Arun, EC member Venkata Krishna, MC member Baba Srinivas, Mopal mandal Chairman Venkateswarulu, P.R.O Boddula Ramakrishna and staff were present.