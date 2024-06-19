Live
Minister Seethakka launches RTC bus service
Mulugu: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka launched the bus for Narsimha Sagar village in Mangapet mandal at an event held at the bus stand in Eturu Nagaram mandal in the district on Tuesday.
Several suggestions were made and the officials were directed to prepare plans to set up a bus depot in Eturu Nagaram mandal center and convert the bus stand in Mulugu district center into a model bus stand. District Collector and Additional Collector along with RTC officials participated in this programme.
