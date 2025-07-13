Live
Ministers take tough stance on road safety
Nalgonda: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that stricter actions will be taken, including cancellation of driving licenses if accidents are caused due to negligence. He said that a Government Order (GO) will be introduced to make it mandatory for vehicles to have reflector radi-um stickers at the rear. Plans are also underway to establish driving training centers.
On Saturday, along with Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Red-dy, he laid the foundation stone for an Automated Testing Station building at Dandampalli near Nalgonda, with a cost of Rs 8 crore.
Ponnam emphasised that accidents often occur due to reckless driving or lack of vehicle fitness, and that automated testing stations (ATS) will help reduce such incidents.