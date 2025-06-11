Live
- ‘Suriya46’ goes on floors with grand launch
- Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues
- Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
MLA Bojju Patel appointed PCC general secretary
Highlights
Khanapur: Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel has been appointed as the State general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for the second...
Khanapur: Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel has been appointed as the State general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for the second time.
The Congress party announced the full-fledged executive committee of PCC on Monday and announced the appointment of Bojju Patel as the State general secretary.
Bojju Patel was recognised for his efforts to strengthen the party even after the MLA’s victory. The Congress party ranks congratulated MLA Veduma Bojju Patel on his elevation. Party cadres were overjoyed to see that Atram Suguna, from Utnur, who is in-charge of Adilabad Parliament segment, was also declared as the PCC vice-president.
Next Story