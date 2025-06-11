MLA Bojju Patel appointed PCC general secretary

Khanapur: Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel has been appointed as the State general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for the second time.

The Congress party announced the full-fledged executive committee of PCC on Monday and announced the appointment of Bojju Patel as the State general secretary.

Bojju Patel was recognised for his efforts to strengthen the party even after the MLA’s victory. The Congress party ranks congratulated MLA Veduma Bojju Patel on his elevation. Party cadres were overjoyed to see that Atram Suguna, from Utnur, who is in-charge of Adilabad Parliament segment, was also declared as the PCC vice-president.