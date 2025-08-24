MLA camp office turns classroom

Mahabubnagar: Inan initiative to strengthen the education system, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has transformed his camp office into a classroom, providing special motivational classes for Class 10 students.

As part of the pilot project Shatashatam, launched under the aegis of Mahabubnagar First and Vandemataram Foundation, 27 government high schools from Mahabubnagar constituency have been selected. An entrance test was conducted for Class 10 students of schools in Mahabubnagar Town, Mahabubnagar Rural, and Hanwada mandals.

Students who excelled in the test were given an opportunity to attend two days of motivational sessions (August 23–24) at the MLA camp office. A team of experienced teachers conducted these sessions, aimed at boosting confidence and preparing students for board exams.

Foundation member Anil said that the students trained here would return to their respective schools and serve as Little Teachers, guiding and motivating their classmates. A total of 277 students were selected for this innovative programme.

The event saw active participation from Vandemataram Foundation members Ravinder, Mahender Reddy, Venkatesh, Mahabubnagar First members Radhika, Mounika, Nikhath, Samaan, along with 27 volunteers and enthusiastic students.