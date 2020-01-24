Top
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in Parigi

Highlights

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launched a tractor for collecting garbage in Padigyal village on Thursday.

Pargi: MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launched a tractor for collecting garbage in Padigyal village on Thursday. He explained the importance of cleanliness. He said every village should become model village. Sarpanch Rani, MPP Madhavi Reddy, ZPTC Srinivas Reddy, MPDO Seetharamamma, vice MPP Eashwaraiah Goud, TRS mandal president Lakshmi Narayana Mudhiraj, TRS leaders, activists and villagers were present.

