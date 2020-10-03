MLA Methuku Anand inaugurates public toilets in Vikarabad
Highlights
Ranga Reddy: Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand inaugurated newly constructed public toilets at Ananthagiri road in Vikarabad on Friday.
On the occasion, the MLA said that urban development programme has already been undertaken to make Vikarabad municipality clean, open defecation free city.
Vikarabad Municipal Chairperson Manjula, vice chairman Shamshad Begum, Market committee chairman Vinay kumar, municipal commissioner Bhogeshwarlu and local leaders participated in the programme.
