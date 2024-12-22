Live
- CII seeks priority sector lending for new and emerging sectors
- Russia's missing An-2 plane found, all aboard alive
- GST recommendations to create business-friendly environment, ensure fairness: Experts
- Army pays tribute to first informant of 1999 Kargil intrusion Tashi Namgyal
- Earnings forecasts of Samsung, SK hynix for Q4 downgraded
- Jaipur crash horror: The U-turn that should never have been there
- FairPoint: The ‘push’ complaint politics may hurt Rahul Gandhi more
- Sr National Badminton: Defending champ Anmol Kharb, Ayush Shetty bow out in pre-quarters
- Plea in SC seeks protection of all wetlands under 2017 conservation and management rules
- Delhi needs leadership, not political theatrics: Bansuri Swaraj on AAP's registration drive
Just In
MLA Sri Ganesh distributes cheques to beneficiaries under CMRF
In a significant initiative aimed at supporting low-income residents, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed cheques to 15 beneficiaries under the Chief...
In a significant initiative aimed at supporting low-income residents, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed cheques to 15 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund scheme at his camp office in the Cantonment constituency.
During the distribution ceremony, MLA Sri Ganesh emphasized the Congress government's commitment to ensuring that all underprivileged citizens have access to necessary healthcare and treatment. He announced that the government would provide financial assistance to those unable to afford expensive treatments in private hospitals through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the Congress government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and MLA Sri Ganesh for the support extended to them. This initiative reflects the government's efforts to alleviate the financial burden on families seeking medical care.