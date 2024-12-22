MLA Sri Ganesh distributes cheques to beneficiaries under CMRF

In a significant initiative aimed at supporting low-income residents, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed cheques to 15 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund scheme at his camp office in the Cantonment constituency.

During the distribution ceremony, MLA Sri Ganesh emphasized the Congress government's commitment to ensuring that all underprivileged citizens have access to necessary healthcare and treatment. He announced that the government would provide financial assistance to those unable to afford expensive treatments in private hospitals through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.





The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the Congress government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and MLA Sri Ganesh for the support extended to them. This initiative reflects the government's efforts to alleviate the financial burden on families seeking medical care.