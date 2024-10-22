MLA Sriganesh visits Mutyalamma temple, inspects repair works

Cantonment MLA Sriganesh visited the Mutyalamma temple today, accompanied by endowment officials, to oversee the commencement of reconstruction and repair work that began on Monday.

During his visit, MLA Sriganesh expressed his deep sorrow over the recent attack on the statue of Mutyalamma Ammavari, condemning the act and assuring the community that the government would take severe action against those responsible.

In light of the incident, local residents and families associated with the temple have requested the re-erection of the Panchaloha statue that was destroyed during the attack. Sriganesh addressed these concerns, promising that necessary measures would be taken to restore the temple while urging the community not to be misled by political agendas surrounding the incident.

“It is not right for anyone to politicize this matter; our focus should be on healing and restoration,” he stated.

The event saw participation from notable community members, including Badri Yadav, Sanki Ravinder, Balwant Reddy, Shekhar Mudiraj, Mallesh, and others, as they gathered to support the reconstruction efforts. The MLA's visit reinforced the government's commitment to preserving the cultural significance of the Mutyalamma temple amidst recent turmoil.







