MLA Vemula Veeresham lays foundation stone for Indiramma houses

Nakrekal (Nalgonda ): Foundation stones were laid for the sanctioned Indiramma housing scheme in several villages of Ketepally mandal, including Kasanagodu, Bopparam, Gudivada, Ippalagudem, and Korlapahad.

Speaking on the occasion, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham expressed his satisfaction, stating that many poor families had been suffering without proper housing for the past 10 years.

“Our government has sanctioned 3,500 houses for our constituency, and today, we see happiness in the eyes of the beneficiaries,” he said.

He criticised the previous government for showing false hope through the double-bedroom scheme, which, according to him, did not deliver a single house in many villages.

“There are still many eligible people in these villages. We have requested another 3,500 houses from the government, and I will ensure that every poor family receives a home,” he assured.

The MLA congratulated all those who had their Indiramma house foundations laid on Monday and added, “Every Monday, the government releases the funds. If beneficiaries build their homes carefully within the Rs 5 lakh grant, it will be a great achievement without additional burden.”