MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row

Bibinagar (Bhongir): MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, who went to the polling center in Bibinagar, along with party workers, was stopped by agents, officials and voters at the polling booth.

As the MLA entered the polling booth, the workers along with him went from the middle of the voters’ queue, causing the queue to become disordered.

The officials and the agents in the booth protested that the MLA was roaming in the booth checking arrangements and greeting the voters.

When they confronted how he could enter the booth where he did not have a vote, the MLA left the booth. Later, he stated that he had done nothing wrong by entering the polling booth.

