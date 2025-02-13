MLC elections: Former cop Gangadhar seeks graduates’ vote

Karimnagar: Former DSP Madanam Gangadhar has asked people to support him as he is leaving the DSP post and entering the public sphere.

Speaking at a press conference at Karimnagar Press Bhavan on Tuesday evening, he said that while studying at Osmania University, he had achieved the SI job in his first attempt at the age of just 22, and had served as SHA in 12 PSs for 26 years, and had last served as DSP.

He said that he had last served as DSP for political change in the system. He said that political decision-making power was the right way to change the system, so he left the DSP-level job and is contesting the MLC elections for graduates of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Medak districts.

Gangadhar said that he had entered politics for the sake of social change, but despite doing so much, some dissatisfaction remained in him, and that any government department has limited functions and he does not want himself to be limited.

He said that the disappointment that his dreams of changing society and system were just dreams had been plaguing him for a long time.

He said that if he wanted to make his dreams of changing the society and system come true, he would have to make direct efforts rather than dreaming, and that he had to quit the police job.

Gangadhar said that he hoped that he, who contested as a commoner in these elections, would be supported as an MLC candidate, and that if he is elected, the lives of educated people, profes-sionals, retired employees, unemployed people, youth, private employees, organised and unor-ganized workers would improve.

He said that he has received 200 awards so far, and since joining the job, he has worked with not only organisational responsibility but also moral responsibility, and has solved sensational cases with professionalism. He explained his awards include the Kathina Seva Scheme, Uttam Seva Scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Supreme Scheme.