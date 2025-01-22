MLM and pyramid schemes illegal, warns SP

Mahabubnagar: The District Police, led by District SP D Janaki, issued a stern warning to the public against falling prey to fraudulent multi-level marketing (MLM) and pyramid schemes.

The police emphasized that MLM and pyramid schemes often disguise themselves as legitimate business opportunities but are, in fact, illegal and punishable under Indian law. “MLM schemes typically lure indi-viduals by promising high returns through registering new members, even when there are no genuine products or services involved. Many such schemes operate with fake products or rely solely on exagger-ated income claims, enticing people with unrealistic expectations,” said the SP.

Another type of scam highlighted by the police involves money circulation frauds, which are designed to transfer money from one person to another without offering any real product or service. These schemes often appear highly lucrative but lack legal documentation and are fraught with risks, as they usually col-lapse before fulfilling their promises.

The SP advised individuals to verify the legitimacy of companies and their business models before mak-ing any investments or joining schemes.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaigns is initiated to educate the public about the risks associated with these fraudulent schemes. They police have also set up a 24/7 helpline for the same; public can contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visit the official website at www.cybercrime.gov.in.