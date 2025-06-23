Modi focuses on serving people

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes public representatives should be accessible to people and work to address their issues.

He was speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Sabha,' which celebrated 11 years of the Modi government and the first year of Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender's term.

He highlighted the significant developments achieved under Modi's leadership.

Reddy pointed out that the BJP had been in power for 11 years, delivering transparent governance.

He contrasted this with the corruption scandals that plagued the previous Congress-led UPA regime, noting the absence of such scandals during Modi's tenure, which showcases the administration’s integrity. The Union Minister recounted how Modi’s leadership had strengthened India's response to terrorism, citing the surgical strikes as a significant shift in policy. "For Telangana, substantial funds have been allocated for infrastructure projects, including the construction of national highways and the modernization of railway stations," he said, highlighting the progress made under Modi compared to that in the previous Congress government. Kishan Reddy pointed out that Telangana had struggled with debt and corruption, particularly under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party, which had failed to serve its citizens effectively. He expressed his confidence that BJP would win the next Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

BJP MP and OBC Morcha National president Dr K. Laxman outlined how the Congress had consistently let down Backward Classes (BCs) from the time of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, pointing out the flaws in the caste survey conducted by the Telangana government, which he argued deprived BCs of their due rights.

Eatala Rajender said that the exhibition organized to mark the occasion showcased the achievements from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Modi. Recalling his interaction with the Prime Minister earlier in his role as the State Finance Minister regarding the rollout of the GST, he stated, "Modi focuses on serving the people rather than simply seeking power." He highlighted Modi's demonstration of the country's strength through 'Operation Sindoor'. In contrast, he pointed out that the Congress party was mired in scandals, with some of their own ministers facing jail time due to mismanagement. He noted that the state of Telangana was born out of sacrifices, but Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had disrespected its people. Modi's leadership exemplified how a country could thrive, with India excelling in digital transactions. "While some create sensationalism with words, it is actions that matter, which reflects Modi's approach. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for our unity, and Modi has fulfilled his vision."