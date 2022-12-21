  • Menu
Months after wife and sons end lives, man too takes extreme step

Gana Jana Reddy (38), allegedly took the extreme step by jumping in front of a train at Narketpally of Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Depressed over the suicide of his wife and children six months ago, a man identified as Gana Jana Reddy (38), allegedly took the extreme step by jumping in front of a train at Narketpally of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jana Reddy from Auravani village of Narketpally mandal was running a scrap business on Devarakonda road in Nalgonda town.

According to the police, locals found his body at the railway track and alerted the police.

In June, along with their son Rishik Reddy and daughter Hasmika Reddy, his wife had allegedly died by suicide in the same manner at Sattenapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

