MP DK Aruna Advocates for Boya Valmiki ST Status in Parliament, Gains Community Support

Gadwal: In a significant move in the Lok Sabha, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna has urged the Central Government and the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs to include the Boya Valmiki community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Speaking during Zero Hour in the second phase of budget sessions, MP DK Aruna brought this long-standing demand to the attention of the central authorities.

DK Aruna's Mark in Parliament

DK Aruna made a strong impact in the Parliament by speaking in Telugu, drawing widespread attention.

She highlighted the long-pending demand of the Boya Valmiki community from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Boya Valmiki community has historically been economically, educationally, and socially backward.

In ancient times, Boya Valmikis were hunters by occupation. However, in the present day, they have no traditional livelihoods and suffer from extreme neglect and hardship.

Disparity in Recognition Across States

The Boya Valmiki community has been recognized as Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) in several states, including Karnataka.

However, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the community is still categorized as Backward Classes (BC), leaving them at a disadvantage in terms of reservations and welfare benefits.

This disparity has led to severe injustice for over 5 lakh Boya Valmiki people residing in Telangana.

The highest population of Boya Valmikis in Telugu states is concentrated in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Challappa Committee Recommendations & State Assembly Resolution

The Telangana government had earlier formed the Challappa Committee to study the socio-economic conditions of Boya Valmikis.

Based on its recommendations, the Telangana State Assembly passed a resolution in favor of including Boya Valmikis in the ST list and forwarded it to the Central Government for approval.

MP DK Aruna reminded the Parliament of this resolution and urged the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs to take immediate action.

Justice for the Descendants of Maharishi Valmiki

MP DK Aruna emphasized that the Boya Valmikis are the descendants of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage who authored the Ramayana.

To ensure empowerment and equality in the vision of New India, it is essential to grant ST status to the Boya Valmiki community.

She strongly urged the Union Government to recognize the challenges faced by this community and take steps for their inclusion in the ST list.

Gratitude from Valmiki Association Leaders

Following her appeal in the Parliament, the leaders of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Valmiki Association expressed their heartfelt gratitude to MP DK Aruna. Pacharlla Srinivasulu, a prominent leader from the community, extended thanks on behalf of the Boya Valmiki people, acknowledging her efforts in bringing their concerns to the national stage.

This move by DK Aruna has reignited hopes among the Boya Valmiki community, who have been fighting for this recognition for decades. It remains to be seen how the Central Government will respond to this pressing demand.