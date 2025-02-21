MP DK Aruna Submits 20-Point Proposal to CM Revanth for Narayanpet’s Development

Narayanpet : Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna has submitted a 20-point proposal to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging the state government to take immediate steps for the all-round development of Narayanpet district. She handed over a detailed representation during CM Revanth’s visit to Narayanpet, highlighting key demands related to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public welfare.

In her proposal, DK Aruna stressed the need for urgent compensation to land evictees under G.O. 69 and the immediate recruitment of staff for the newly sanctioned medical college in Narayanpet, where only 10% of the required personnel have been appointed so far. She also demanded the establishment of a women’s degree college, PG college, ITI, and polytechnic college in Narayanpet town, along with a polytechnic college in Makthal constituency and junior and degree colleges in Marikal mandal.

Aruna requested the construction of a Navodaya school in Mahbubnagar town, stating that though it was sanctioned for Gandedu mandal, the location falls under the Chevella parliamentary constituency. She also pointed out the lack of proper infrastructure for Gurukul schools in the district, urging the government to provide permanent buildings to ease the difficulties faced by students.

Other demands in her representation include declaring Kotakonda (Narayanpet) and Garlapahad (Mahbubnagar) as new mandals, sanctioning a new police station in Bhunidu village, and fixing the severely damaged drainage system in Narayanpet town to prevent the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue. Given the severe water shortage expected in summer, she sought urgent repair of old borewells and approval for new ones.

Addressing concerns of the handloom community, DK Aruna demanded the restoration of the ₹2,000 subsidy under the Thrift Fund scheme, which was recently reduced to ₹1,600, and called for health cards for handloom workers. She also pushed for the immediate establishment of the handloom and industrial parks that were previously sanctioned for Narayanpet.

Highlighting the lack of basic government facilities, she urged the government to sanction a state-level guest house in Narayanpet, as the one originally approved was relocated to Kodangal. She also emphasized the urgent need to complete the construction of the district’s Collectorate and SP office, which remains incomplete even after six years of district formation.

In her proposal, DK Aruna requested the sanction of BT roads from Kollur Gate to Kollur village and from Samastapur Gate (Utkoor Mandal) to the Karnataka border (Idloor-Karnataka). She also highlighted the financial struggles of retired government employees, urging immediate clearance of pending pension and retirement benefits stuck in the e-Kuber system.

As part of the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, Aruna recommended the inclusion of Sri Kurumarthi Temple, Beechupalli Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Manyamkonda Devasthanam, Maldakal Thimmappa Temple, and Sirsanagandla Sitarama Temple for central government support.

Stating that these demands are crucial for the comprehensive development of Narayanpet and surrounding areas, MP DK Aruna urged CM Revanth Reddy to sanction funds at the earliest and ensure that the proposed projects are implemented without delay.















