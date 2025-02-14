Live
- Final Deadline for Telangana Netanna Savings Scheme Enrollment – February 15.
- China Forms Planetary Defence Force Amid Growing Asteroid Threat
- "Where is My Scooter?" – Students Launch Postcard Protest Against Congress.
- Grand Arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Festival at Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.
- Family Conspiracy Unveiled: Seven Arrested for Murder Disguised as Accident in Jogulamba Gadwal.
- DEET App to Enhance Private Sector Job Opportunities in Telangana.
- Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.
- Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court in Protest Against Attack on Judge.
- MP D.K. Aruna Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It a Blessing.
- Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: SI Srinivasa Rao Leads Checks at Aija Crossroads.
BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam along with her family members.
Gadwal : BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam along with her family members.
Expressing her happiness, D.K. Aruna stated that participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela was a blissful experience. She emphasized the significance of the event, calling it a sacred tradition in Indian culture.
"Taking a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela is a blessing for me," she said.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every twelve years, is the largest religious gathering in the world, attracting millions of devotees and saints from across India and abroad.
