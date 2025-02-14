MP D.K. Aruna Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It a Blessing.

Gadwal : BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam along with her family members.

Expressing her happiness, D.K. Aruna stated that participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela was a blissful experience. She emphasized the significance of the event, calling it a sacred tradition in Indian culture.

"Taking a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela is a blessing for me," she said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every twelve years, is the largest religious gathering in the world, attracting millions of devotees and saints from across India and abroad.