MP D.K. Aruna Unveils ‘Unity March’ Poster, Calls on Youth to Unite on Ekta Diwas

Mahabubnagar: Member of Parliament Smt. D.K. Aruna has given a clarion call to the youth of Mahabubnagar to come together and uphold the spirit of national unity on the occasion of ‘Ekta Diwas’, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Speaking at a press meet held at her camp office in Mahabubnagar, the MP unveiled the poster for the upcoming ‘Unity March (Sardar @150 Ekta Rally)’. The programme was organized in the presence of District President Srinivas Reddy, Mera Bharat Kendra in-charge Kota Nayak, and district coordinators Chilla Gaal Reddy, Krishnavardhan Reddy, and Tirupayya.

Addressing the gathering, Aruna said the celebrations mark the 150th birth anniversary of India’s Iron Man, Sardar Patel, whose relentless efforts forged the nation’s unity and integrity. “Let us all unite beyond party lines and walk together to achieve the goal of Ek Bharat – Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” she urged.

The MP announced that as part of the celebrations, an 8-kilometre Unity March will be held in Mahabubnagar from the Stadium Grounds through Telangana Chowrasta, Clock Tower, Ashok Talkies, and up to Pillalamarri Road. Similar marches will be conducted across all district headquarters between October 31 and November 25, she said.

Highlighting the series of upcoming events, Aruna informed that health camps, essay and speech competitions in educational institutions, pledges for a drug-free and self-reliant India, and cultural programmes depicting Sardar Patel’s legacy will also be held. A Swadeshi products exhibition and certificates of appreciation for talented participants are part of the plan.

Reflecting on Patel’s role in India’s history, Aruna said, “If we are united today, it is because of Patel’s determination. While India attained freedom on August 15, 1947, Telangana was integrated into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, through Operation Polo under his leadership.”

Appealing directly to the younger generation, she said, “The youth must awaken and carry forward Patel’s vision of unity and strength. Those who excel in local competitions will get an opportunity to participate in the national-level Ekta Rally in Gujarat.”

The MP also assured that the Mera Yuva Bharat Centre in Mahabubnagar will be further developed with improved infrastructure and skill training facilities. “Our youth must draw inspiration from Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India, and play an active role in nation-building,” Aruna emphasized.

