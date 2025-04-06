Municipal Commissioner sets new benchmark in governance

Karimnagar: Within just two months of assuming charge, Huzurabad Municipal Commissioner K. Sammaiah has made an indelible mark with his proactive and transparent style of governance. Taking office on January 20, Sammaiah has swiftly tackled the municipality’s long-standing financial crisis and civic issues, winning praise from citizens and authorities alike.

Facing a municipality struggling to pay staff salaries and basic bills, the Commissioner spearheaded an aggressive house tax collection drive. His efforts yielded 100% recovery of pending dues, amounting to Rs 2.91 crore, positioning Huzurabad first among 163 municipalities in the State. The previous year’s collection stood at Rs 2.58 crore. His approach combined awareness campaigns with courteous staff interactions, paving the way for the release of 15th Finance Commission funds from the Centre.

Sammaiah also ensured timely payment of wages to 135 contract sanitation workers and 50 municipal employees, removing months of uncertainty. In addition to property tax, Rs 3 crore was raised through registration and stamp duties, further stabilizing municipal finances.

The Commissioner is currently focusing on governance. Mobile garbage collection autos purchased under the previous council have been started for collection of wet and dry garbage in 10 wards. The Commissioner himself is going door to door to create awareness among the people on this issue.

Conocorpus trees that have grown in the dividers on the main roads in the town have been trimmed. Efforts have been made to solve the drainage problem faced by the DCMS complex. Problems related to the construction of 330 municipal sheds during the previous council have been resolved.

District Collector Pamela Satpathi specially appreciated the commissioner Sammaiah for his performance. MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy also honoured Sammaiah along with the staff who is continuously working in the development of the municipality at the MLA camp office.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sammaiah said that they are working with the aim of providing better services to the people in Huzurabad Municipality. “In the coming days, we will work on issues, such as awareness of wet and dry waste, problems with drinking water, and water shortages. We will move forward with the municipal staff to remove the silt and garbage from the model Cherugundla tank in the town and protect it.”

“Businesses and people should work together to keep the town clean. We are making advance arrangements to prevent flooding during the summer. If people have any problems, they should contact us directly,” he said.