Live
Just In
Nagarkurnool: Textbooks for old stuff
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Textbooks for old stuff
Nagarkurnool: This is a case where the textbooks for the students of a government tribal ashram school ended up in a scrap shop. On Wednesday evening, in a scrap shop near Utla Koneru in Achampeta town of Nagarkarnool district, some parents informed the police when they noticed that English medium books from class 6 to class 10 of the previous academic year were not taken.
Police seized 45 bundles of books. Shankar, an employee of the District Tribal Development Officer (DTDO) office, sold them, said the shop manager. DTDO Kamalakar Reddy asked for an explanation and said that he would conduct a full inquiry into the diversion of books and give a report to the District Collector.
