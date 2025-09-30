Nagi Reddy, Vikram Singh Mann take charge

Hyderabad: Y Nagi Reddy, an IPS officer of 1997 batch, took charge as the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

On Monday, he took over from former MD VC Sajjanar, IPS at the MD’s Chamber in Bus Bhavan. Prior to this appointment, Nagi Reddy served as a Director General, Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services, Telangana. Meanwhile, Vikram Singh Mann, an IPS officer from the 1998 batch, assumed charge on Monday as Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, succeeding Y Nagi Reddy.