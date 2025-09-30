Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
Nagi Reddy, Vikram Singh Mann take charge
Hyderabad: Y Nagi Reddy, an IPS officer of 1997 batch, took charge as the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.
On Monday, he took over from former MD VC Sajjanar, IPS at the MD’s Chamber in Bus Bhavan. Prior to this appointment, Nagi Reddy served as a Director General, Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services, Telangana. Meanwhile, Vikram Singh Mann, an IPS officer from the 1998 batch, assumed charge on Monday as Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, succeeding Y Nagi Reddy.
