Nalgonda: ‘Trucks shortage issue grave at IKP centres’
Nalgonda : CPM District Secretary member Paladugu Nagarjuna has expressed concern that lack of transport has become a major hindrance to the process of procuring grainsat IKP centers. He demanded that the District Collector immediately focus on this and ensure availability of adequate number of trucks. Accompanied by party leaders, Paladugu visited the IKP center in Kanchanapalli village in Nalgonda mandal and interacted with the farmers and learned about their problems. They explained to him the severe shortage of trucks to move the grains from the market yard.
A farmer Jayalakshmi said that her harvest has been lying for over a month at the IKP. Heavy rains are damaging the grains and there is a serious risk of sprouting and rain-soaked grains would not fetch a remunerative price either. She rued that she would have to incur losses for loss of as much as half the harvest.