Narayanpet: Students celebrate birth anniversary of Iron Man of India

Narayanpet: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, the school students of ZPHS Marikal celebrated the National Unity Day on Saturday and took part in essay writing and elocution competition which was organised by the school authorities.

As a part of the celebrations, as many as 15 students participated in essay writing competition and 12 students participated in elocution competition. The school authorities followed the Covid-19 norms while conducted the programme ensuring the students wore masks and maintained social distance during the competition.

The students wrote essays and spoke on the topic of 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in National Integration' and later took pledge that they will grow as responsible citizens and will stand by the national security. The pledge was sworn in by senior teacher P Balaingaiah.

M Gayatri, ZPHS Principal, school teaching staff including Sami, Anjaiah, Tulasamma, Sinivas Goud, Krishna, Narasimhaiah, Anitha, Srinivasulu, Arun and school students participated in the programme.