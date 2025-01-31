NAREDCO Telangana Applauds Hyderabad’s Infrastructure Boom

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of the National Real Estate Developers Council (NAREDCO) has praised the ongoing infrastructure developments and policy reforms that are shaping Hyderabad into a global investment hub. At the Hyderabad Real Estate Summit 2025, held on January 28, industry leaders and government officials discussed the city’s rapid transformation and its impact on the real estate sector.

Major projects such as the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi Riverfront Development, metro rail expansion, and the ambitious Fourth City initiative were key highlights of the discussions. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, urban sustainability, and Hyderabad’s overall livability.

A significant policy focus was the Bhu Bharati Act, which aims to streamline land transactions and improve transparency. Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Navin Mittal, stated that the Act incorporates best practices from 19 states and ensures a fair and structured two-tier appeal mechanism to benefit landowners and simplify land dealings.

Vijaya Sai Meka, President of NAREDCO Telangana, expressed confidence in Hyderabad’s real estate growth, stating, “With vast land parcels, world-class road connectivity, and forward-thinking policies, Hyderabad’s real estate sector is set for sustained expansion. The city’s development is on autopilot for a bright future.”