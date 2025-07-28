  • Menu
NDRF to respond immediately: Collector

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected a mock drill conducted at the Kadem project in Khanapur.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that people in low-lying villages should be alert in the wake of the possibility of floods due to heavy rains.

She explained that there is no need to panic and the NDRF team is ready to respond in disaster situations.

She asked the officials about the project gates, water level, inflow and other issues and got to know the latest situation. Irrigation Department officials have been advised to make adequate arrangements for the high flood flow.

