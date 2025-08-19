New cab, auto aggregator rules skewed

Hyderabad: Commuters are at the receiving end of the central government’s recently approved sweeping changes to cab and auto-rickshaw aggregator regulations under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, though, ironically, the modifications were made to “bring greater clarity, equity, and predictability to the sector”.

Although the new rules promise a relatively more stable and predictable ecosystem for both commuters and drivers, driven by a demand and supply model, due to certain skewed provisions, the commuters have started feeling the pinch. Even the drivers are not happy, while the aggregators are laughing their way to the bank.

There are serious concerns over the lack of uniform fare regulations, unchecked surge pricing, and gaps in enforcement that continue to hurt both customers and drivers across India.

K Sridhar, an accountant from Naryanaguda, pointed out that the rides had become costlier not only during the so-called rush hours straining his budgets for important trips, but also left him confused about what makes ‘rush hours’ and which are ‘peak hours’.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, he said, earlier the peak or rush hours meant, from the standpoint of commuters, 7 AM to 10 AM when the traffic goes up with most people out on the roads to go to offices or educational institutions.

Similarly, during the evenings, 5 PM to 9 PM are considered so when people will be returning to their homes.

However, “for three days from August 13 to 15th, irrespective of the timings, Sridhar had to shell down more than Rs 100 for just 4 to 5 km. When questioned, the auto drivers claimed the fares had gone up due to festive days.