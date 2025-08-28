Nizamsagar gates lifted amid floods, Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikantha Rao monitors situation

In response to heavy rainfall in the Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, the gates of Nizam Sagar Dam have been raised, prompting MLA Tota Laxmikantha Rao to closely monitor the situation and warn residents of nearby flood-prone areas.

As a precaution, individuals from low-lying regions have been transferred to safer locations with essential facilities provided. The MLA has assured support for farmers whose crops have suffered due to the flooding and has raised the issue with government officials.

Rao has directed the deployment of police personnel and expert swimmers at streams, ponds, and culverts to ensure safety, while immediate repairs are being carried out on roads damaged by floodwaters with the assistance of JCB machinery.

Furthermore, the MLA has urged party members to actively engage in relief efforts across the constituency. A dedicated helpline number has been established, and administrative resources have been mobilised to facilitate effective relief operations.







