Live
- Ukraine targeted by Russian missiles; EU and British offices affected
- Rs 170 crore ITI upgradation in Delhi a top priority: Industries Minister Sirsa
- Bank of Baroda reduces car loan interest rates ahead of festive season
- Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates young footballers after historic European treble
- Malegaon blast acquittal: NIA studying verdict, no decision yet on filing appeal
- Whether state can file writ petition before SC against decision on Bills? President asks court
- CG Semi unveils one of India’s first end-to-end OSAT facilities in Gujarat
- Sanju Samson continues strong Asia Cup preparation with another fifty in KCL
- Nizamsagar gates lifted amid floods, Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikantha Rao monitors situation
- RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance
Nizamsagar gates lifted amid floods, Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikantha Rao monitors situation
In response to heavy rainfall in the Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, the gates of Nizam Sagar Dam have been raised, prompting MLA Tota...
In response to heavy rainfall in the Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, the gates of Nizam Sagar Dam have been raised, prompting MLA Tota Laxmikantha Rao to closely monitor the situation and warn residents of nearby flood-prone areas.
As a precaution, individuals from low-lying regions have been transferred to safer locations with essential facilities provided. The MLA has assured support for farmers whose crops have suffered due to the flooding and has raised the issue with government officials.
Rao has directed the deployment of police personnel and expert swimmers at streams, ponds, and culverts to ensure safety, while immediate repairs are being carried out on roads damaged by floodwaters with the assistance of JCB machinery.
Furthermore, the MLA has urged party members to actively engage in relief efforts across the constituency. A dedicated helpline number has been established, and administrative resources have been mobilised to facilitate effective relief operations.