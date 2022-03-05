No front of any sort, says KCR

Ranchi: Why is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao meeting leaders of different parties, including some non-BJP Chief Ministers? The answer given by KCR on Friday was interesting.

According to him "There is no anti-BJP or anti – Congress front. Only a debate has been initiated on how to take the country forward in the right direction. As of now, there is no third front or fourth front. Let future decide," he said.

Talking to the media after meeting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, KCR said that he would soon organise a meeting with all like-minded leaders to discuss the agenda on how to take the country forward in right direction.

"Successive governments have failed to bring in a qualitative change in the lives of people in the country," he said.

Sources said that KCR sought the blessings of JMM leader Shibu Soren. He also explained to him about the efforts being made to unite all regional parties in the country and set a new political agenda before the 2024 general election.