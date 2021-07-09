No proof of third wave in Telangana: Health Director Srinivas Rao

Koti: Health Director Srinivas Rao on Thursday stated that 'there is no proof' of third wave of Corona cases in the State. He informed press persons that 'there is no need of worry' on the third wave.

He claimed that the second wave of pandemic was totally under control. "So far 1.2 crore people were vaccinated in the State. All people will get vaccinated to check the virus spread. Half of the population was given Corona shots."

Dr Rao stated that the Corona cases and deaths were drastically reduced in the State. This is due to measures taken by the department like providing adequate vaccines, medical oxygen facilities, medicines in all hospitals.

"The government, under guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is able to bring down Corona cases and fatalities. The vaccination drive will go on continuously in the State to give vaccines to all people", he said.

"Almost 50 per cent people in the State got their vaccine doses. Thirty lakh people are to take the second dose of vaccines in a month. It is planned to give the dose from July 15 to August 15."

The PHD said that people aged 18 years can take vaccines at 100 centres in Hyderabad. "We made necessary arrangements in this regard. Seasonal diseases and allergies were under control as the 'Mission Bhagiratha' water was reaching all villages."

"In two years, the water-borne diseases were reduced significantly", he stated. As per the CM's direction a plan is on to make the State free from Malaria in two years