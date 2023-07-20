Govt mulling one card fo Metro MMTS, RTC and cabs

Hyderabad: In a good news to the commuters using different modes of transport, the State government is proposing to start a common mobility card which can be used in the Metro rail, TSRTC buses, MMTS trains and also in the cabs and autos. The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has asked the officials to bring the common card by second week of August.

The state government has started an effort to bring a common mobility card for the entire public transport system of Hyderabad city. As part of this, Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana RTC organizations have already started operations. Currently, this card will be available to use Metro Rail and RTC buses, which are the main public transport modes in Hyderabad city without any problems.

In a meeting held at the Secretariat the top officials of RTC and Metro Rail organizations gave many details regarding this card. The officials informed the ministers about the services available to the people of the city starting from the process of issuing this card to its use in different areas.

Ministers said that first this card will be issued to enable travel in Metro Rail and RTC bus, and in the near future, this card will be expanded to use MMTS, cab services and autos as well. The Ministers advised the authorities to have a One Card for All Needs model so that citizens can use the same card for purchases like their other cards in future.

The Ministers directed the officials that this card will be issued up to Hyderabad city on an experimental basis and soon aim to expand this card services across Telangana. Ministers said that citizens with this card will have the opportunity to use the National Common Mobility Card wherever they are available across the country. With this card issued by the government, it will be possible to use the RTC buses or metro rail and other public transport system without any difficulty when going to other metro cities, he said.

Ministers have issued orders to try to make this card available to the citizens of the city on an experimental basis by the second week of August. In this regard, the officials of Metro Rail and RTC have suggested to move ahead in coordination. The MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted asking the citizens to suggest names.