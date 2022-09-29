Odisha’s Minister all praise for Telangana’s ‘Nethannaku Cheyutha’ scheme

Hyderabad: Odisha's Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and her team who have toured Telangana for three days has appreciated State government's initiatives in the handlooms and textiles sector.

As part of the tour from September 27, the Textiles Minister along with three other officers from the Odisha Textiles Directorate have visited handlooms clusters, cooperatives. Rita Sahu met Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rita Sahu had visited the Pochampally Handloom Cluster and HWCS Ltd Koyyalagudem in Yadadri District on Wednesday. During the tour, Rita Sahu interacted with weavers weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns in silk and cotton. She observed the technique of Ikkat weaving which requires true precision and Skill. She appreciated the weaving style employed by the weavers in weaving, dyeing with natural vegetable dyes and designing.

The Minister also visited HWCS Ltd Koyyalagudem which is famous for Double Ikkat bedsheets and furnishing cloth and interacted with society members. She was in praise for Telangana government's schemes of 40 per cent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha which are being implemented.

Rita said that their government was implementing handloom schemes like providing work sheds and Accessories to weavers of Odisha. Later, the ministers exchanged views over the implementation of the various schemes in their respective States for uplifting poor Handloom weavers. Further came to an understanding for undertaking the implementation of prestigious state sponsored schemes in each of their States for the benefit of weavers.

Rita Sahu invited KT Rama Rao to visit the State of Odisha and the same was accepted by him. She also visited the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri-Bhongir and appreciated sculptures.